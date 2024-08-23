Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury has announced he is hosting an ‘Evening with’ event and below is everything you need to know.

Sporting legend Tyson Fury, 36, announced last night that he is hosting a special dinner event later this year and all his fans are invited.

Taking to his Instagram story, the father of seven shared a promotional poster of the event which has the title ‘Echoes of Elements’ plastered across a picture of Tyson looking very mighty in a leapord print fur coat with his hands in fists.

The subheading reads “an exclusive evening with the champion” and there is a link to the Echoes of Elements Instagram page.

The event’s Instagram also reveals that the night will feature appearances from boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr and Lennox Lewis, whilst more stars will be announced in due course.

When and where is the event?

The Echoes of Elements night will be on Friday, September 20.

Unfortunately for Tyson’s fans in Lancashire, the event will be head at Crowne Plaza in Geneva, Switzerland.

However the Echoes of Elements website does say the Geneva date is the start of a World Tour so maybe he’ll be brining the night to his beloved Morecambe soon...

Tyson Fury is hosting an 'Echoes of Elements' dinner and Floyd Mayweather and Lennox Lewis will also feature. Credit: Getty | Getty

What has Tyson said?

In a video posted on Instagram, Tyson said: “I’m coming to Geneva on the 20th of September 2024 for a spectacular evening of the ‘Echoes of Elements’ dinner event at the Crowne Plaza.

“I’d like you all to come and join me, all my fans, for a spectacular evening. All the best guys, good luck and god bless. I’ll see you all there.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available online here.

Currently the website shows only two ticket options are availble:

-A VIP After Party ticket for 650 euroes which includes access to mingle with celebrities, complimentary alcoholic drinks and “an unforgettable night of VIP entertainment” -A VIP Members ticket for 6250 euroes which promises “Unparalleled Luxury” at an “Exclusive Soirée” featuring VIP table seating, complimentary premium drinks, a “meticulously designed” food menu and luxurious goodie bags.

What else is new with Tyson?

Last week Tyson embarked on a new career in horse racing as his new horse called ‘Big Gypsy King’ made her racecourse debut at Newmarket on Friday, August 16.

Unfortunately for the real Gyspy King, his horse came in last place (9/9).

The Fury family are also currently dealing with the high profile break up of Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury and his fiance Molly-Mae Hague.