News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Tyson Fury tells fans to "keep tuned" for a big announcement: what could the Gypsy King mean?

Lancashire based professional boxing star Tyson Fury has teased a big announcement is coming soon.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

The Gypsy King, who lives in Morecambe, took to his Instagram story on Wednesday (June 21) to share the news with fans.

Filming inside a training facility alongside Morecambe boxing coach Bob Howard and Lancaster boxer Isaac Lowe, Tyson said: “Another brutal session done in the gym with old stone hands there and Isaac Lowe in there, 12 rounds of boxing, 500 abs. We’re coming and we’re bringing pain with us, we’re bringing a whole lot of pain, keep tuned, big announcement coming. I know I’ve said it a few times now but I’m very excited. It’s here, it’s landed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No news yet has come as to what the 34-year-old could be referring to, but that has not stopped speculation...

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury tells fans to "keep tuned" for a big announcement (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury tells fans to "keep tuned" for a big announcement (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury tells fans to "keep tuned" for a big announcement (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Most Popular

What have Tyson’s fans said?

Taking to Twitter, many users suggested the announcement will be a fight with Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old heavyweight defeated another British boxing star, Anothony Joshua, in August last year.

Some users even suggested an Anthony Joshua fight will be Tyson’s announcement, whilst fellow British boxer Derek Chisora was also named a pontential opponent.

Aside from boxing, many also suggested it will be a new flavour of Tyson’s energy drink range, Furocity.

Read More
"Look, the bloke’s hurt himself": James May criticises public reaction to Flinto...

Other Twitter users had some slightly different suggestions...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dan Armstrong: “Strictly Come Dancing? It’s a bit early for that ain’t it?”

Stephen Abson: “Has he retired - AGAIN”

Peter Winder: “He had beef for Sunday roast”

Bob: “New xmas song soon”

Fire Skull: “...he just likes winding everybody up every couple of weeks”

Related topics:Tyson FuryLancashireMorecambeTwitterLancaster