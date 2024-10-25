Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris suffered a miscarriage before his last Usyk fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyson Fury has revealed the heartbreaking news that his wife Paris Fury suffered a miscarriage before his last fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson and Paris Fury pose for a picture together in Saudi Arabia back in October. Credit: @parisfury1 on Instagram | @parisfury1 on Instagram

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury has sadly revealed that his wife Paris suffered a miscarriage just hours before his big fight against Oleksandr Usyk back in May 2024.

Speaking at a press conference this week, ahead of the December re-match, 36-year-old Tyson explained: “The one that she was having, she lost that on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty s****y.

“I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant, it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.

“I could not be there for her at that moment. And that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her, at that time.”

34-year-old Paris was due to fly out to Riyadh the day before Tyson’s fight but she called to say she was unable to make it because her blood pressure was high.

Speaking at the press conference Tyson continued: “When she said she couldn't come over, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother 'she's lost that baby'. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself."

The couple, who married in 2008, currently share seven children together - Venezuela Fury, Prince John James, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonic Amaziah , PrinceTyson FuryII, Athena and Prince Rico Paris.

In 2021 whilst promoting her book, Paris appeared on This Morning to discuss her previous miscarriages.

Paris had revealed that in 2014 she had a still birth and then she lost another baby in 2018 ahead of Tyson’s comeback fight against Sefer Seferi.

Speaking on the show Paris said: “I went outside and cried for 20 minutes in the car by myself and I put on a brave face and walked back in.”