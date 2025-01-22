Tyson Fury kicks off retirement with trip to Paris with the whole family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has kicked off his latest spell as a retiree with a trip to Paris with the whole family.

Over the weekend, we published a story about what’s next for Morecambe based Tyson after he announced his retirement for the fourth time the week before.

From starring in his own Gypsy King musical to buying Morecambe F.C, numerous rumours have been circling on the topic of Tyson’s future ever since the 36-year-old’s bizarre Instagram announcement.

Instead of the many wacky suggestions, Tyson’s first move post retirement has been revealed, and it is quite frankly what we would all do - take the kids on holiday!

Tyson and wife Paris, 35, have taken to social media to reveal they are currently enjoying a trip to Paris, France with the seven children - Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, eight, Valience, seven, Prince Adonis, five, Athena, three, and Prince Rico, 16 months.

Tyson and Paris Fury are enjoying a trip to Paris with their seven children. | parisfury1 on Instagram

On Monday, Paris shared a picture to her Instagram page depicting the family of seven in front of Disney Land Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle with the caption ““If you can dream it, you can do it” Walt Disney”.

On her Instagram stories, Paris then shared more insights from their trip to Disney with her 1.9 million followers.

In one story the mum of seven enjoys a carousel ride with Athena whilst in the next, boxer Tyson gets dizzy on the spinning tea cups ride.

A third video shows Athena sitting on her father’s shoulders as the family enjoy watching the famous Disney parade then anothot dhows Paris holding toddler Prince Rico on her shoulders as they watch the same parade, with the little man pointing amazed at the sight before him.

In overlay text to this video, Paris wrote: “He’s only 16 months and look at that face [heart emojis] watching the parade.”

Only today, Paris again shared various picturse from their Paris trip to her main page with the location set as “Effile Tower Paris”.

In the first, Tyson, Paris and five or their children look down at the camera placed on the floor between them, creating a fun and quirky image from the famous tower.

Other images in the gallery show the family posing on the ground outside the Eiffell Tower; Tyson and Paris posing for a romantic selfie; and little Price Rico enoying a ride on his famous father’s knee.