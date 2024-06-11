Lancashire's Tyson Fury is escorted out of a Morecambe pub before face planting the floor
In newly released footage taken inside Morecambe’s Nowhere Lounge Bar on Friday night, 35-year-old Tyson looks a little worse for wear as he struggles to stay still on his feet whilst a security guard attempts to drag him out.
Wearing a gilet, chinos and patterned shirt, father of seven Tyson, can be seen being pulled by one of the bar’s security personnel who appears to struggle shifting the 6 foot 8 athlete.
Accompanied by another younger gentlemen, Tyson, who suffered his first professional defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in May, then allows himself to be shuffled out of the bar, located on Queen Street in the town centre.
The video, exclusively shared to the Sun newspaper, then switches to a scene outside of the venue where Tyson can be seen scrambling on his knees as three others watch him.
In the clip, Tyson sounds like he’s shouting “I’m on the piss, I’m drunk” before he falls over and bumps his head on a lamp post.
Speaking to the Sun, a source close to Tyson said the fighter had not had a drink for more than a year, adding: “He had a couple too many and wasn’t feeling too well either.”
The woman who captured the second clip of Tyson crawling on the floor also told the paper: “I heard a lot of shouting and commotion and then I saw Tyson crawling on his hands and knees in the street. He looked in a bad way. Hopefully it was just a one-off blow out for him.”
Earlier in the night, heavyweight boxer Tyson had spent some time drinking and chatting to fans at the Strawberry Gardens pub, also in Morecambe.
A local Dj, called Scott Shearing, took to Facebook on Sunday to defend Tyson, having been in the Starwberry Gardens pub at the same time as him.
In his post, Scott said: “The man is a bloody legend, multi millionaire and yet he is still just like you or me. He goes out shopping, just like you. Goes to the pub just like you, maybe gets drunk just like you too. I get he is a public figure but he is only human.
“I take my hat off to him as everywhere he goes people ask him for photos when he’s just out like everyone else to relax and unwind he always obliges. He was in the Strawbs Fri for a good few hours and they were all singing and keeping to themselves. Lots of people asked to have their picture taken with him. He took the time to do this in fact a young girl I know had her picture with him and he gave her £20. The man has a heart and feelings for god sake.”
