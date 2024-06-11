Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video has surfaced online which shows Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury being escorted out of a Lancashire pub before face planting the floor over the weekend.

In newly released footage taken inside Morecambe’s Nowhere Lounge Bar on Friday night, 35-year-old Tyson looks a little worse for wear as he struggles to stay still on his feet whilst a security guard attempts to drag him out.

Wearing a gilet, chinos and patterned shirt, father of seven Tyson, can be seen being pulled by one of the bar’s security personnel who appears to struggle shifting the 6 foot 8 athlete.

Accompanied by another younger gentlemen, Tyson, who suffered his first professional defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in May, then allows himself to be shuffled out of the bar, located on Queen Street in the town centre.

The video, exclusively shared to the Sun newspaper, then switches to a scene outside of the venue where Tyson can be seen scrambling on his knees as three others watch him.

In the clip, Tyson sounds like he’s shouting “I’m on the piss, I’m drunk” before he falls over and bumps his head on a lamp post.

Speaking to the Sun, a source close to Tyson said the fighter had not had a drink for more than a year, adding: “He had a couple too many and wasn’t feeling too well either.”

The woman who captured the second clip of Tyson crawling on the floor also told the paper: “I heard a lot of shouting and commotion and then I saw Tyson crawling on his hands and knees in the street. He looked in a bad way. Hopefully it was just a one-off blow out for him.”

Tyson Fury during a post fight press conference following Usyk defeat on May 18, in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Earlier in the night, heavyweight boxer Tyson had spent some time drinking and chatting to fans at the Strawberry Gardens pub, also in Morecambe.

A local Dj, called Scott Shearing, took to Facebook on Sunday to defend Tyson, having been in the Starwberry Gardens pub at the same time as him.

In his post, Scott said: “The man is a bloody legend, multi millionaire and yet he is still just like you or me. He goes out shopping, just like you. Goes to the pub just like you, maybe gets drunk just like you too. I get he is a public figure but he is only human.

