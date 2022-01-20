Two road closures for Lancaster drivers to be aware of
Drivers in and around Lancaster have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
* M6, from 9pm September 27 2021 to 6am February 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 34 to 35 northbound and southbound, lane and full closures for bridge joint replacement works.
And a further closure will begin over the next seven days:
* M6, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane three closure for technology repairs. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.