County Snooker Club in Lancaster Road was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Davy Jones Locker, at the Clarendon Hotel in Marine Road West, was given a score of four, also following assessment on April 13.

It means that of the Lancaster district's 122 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 77 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.