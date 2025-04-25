Two lanes of M6 closed near Carnforth after car bursts into flames

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
Two lanes are closed southbound between junctions 36 and 35.
A car fire on the M6 between Carnforth and Kirkby Lonsdale has led to long tailbacks.

Delays of up to 60 minutes are currently being reported southbound, with four mile tailbacks, after the blaze broke out at around 1.30pm today, Friday.

Pictures on social media show a black car engulfed in flames and black smoke.

National Highways issued a statement on X saying: “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 36 (KirkbyLonsdale) and junction 35 (Carnforth) due to a car fire.

"Emergency services are on scene.

“There are 60 minute delays above normal travel time with four miles congestion.”

