Two lanes of M6 closed near Carnforth after car bursts into flames

Two lanes are closed southbound between junctions 36 and 35.

A car fire on the M6 between Carnforth and Kirkby Lonsdale has led to long tailbacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of up to 60 minutes are currently being reported southbound, with four mile tailbacks, after the blaze broke out at around 1.30pm today, Friday.

Pictures on social media show a black car engulfed in flames and black smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways issued a statement on X saying: “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the M6 southbound between junction 36 (KirkbyLonsdale) and junction 35 (Carnforth) due to a car fire.

"Emergency services are on scene.

“There are 60 minute delays above normal travel time with four miles congestion.”