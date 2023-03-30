Two found with drugs at Lancaster station are sentenced
Two people found with drugs at Lancaster railway station have been sentenced in court.
The drug possession cases were brought by the Lancashire British Transport Police.
In the first case, a 42-year old woman who was found with three wraps of amphetamine (Class B) weighing eight grammes received a six-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £26 surcharge.
And a 31-year-old man found with 12 packets of diazepam and some pregabalin (both Class C) received a 12-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £22 surcharge.