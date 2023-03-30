News you can trust since 1837
Two found with drugs at Lancaster station are sentenced

Two people found with drugs at Lancaster railway station have been sentenced in court.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:06 BST

The drug possession cases were brought by the Lancashire British Transport Police.

In the first case, a 42-year old woman who was found with three wraps of amphetamine (Class B) weighing eight grammes received a six-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £26 surcharge.

And a 31-year-old man found with 12 packets of diazepam and some pregabalin (both Class C) received a 12-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £22 surcharge.

Both were found in possession of drugs in Lancaster.
