The drug possession cases were brought by the Lancashire British Transport Police.

In the first case, a 42-year old woman who was found with three wraps of amphetamine (Class B) weighing eight grammes received a six-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £26 surcharge.

And a 31-year-old man found with 12 packets of diazepam and some pregabalin (both Class C) received a 12-month conditional discharge and had to pay a £22 surcharge.