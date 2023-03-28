News you can trust since 1837
Two drivers stopped in Morecambe for document checks both test positive for cocaine

Two motorists stopped by police in Morecambe to have their documents checked were both found to be driving under the influence of cocaine.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Lancs Road Police tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that they had stopped the first driver to check their insurance details.

The driver was tested at the roadside for alcohol and specified drugs (cannabis and cocaine) and was found to be under the limit on alcohol but screened positive for cocaine.

Shortly afterwards, officers spotted a vehicle with an expired MOT.

Two motorists failed drug tests in Morecambe.
When speaking to the driver a distinctive smell was detected and a roadside drug wipe was conducted, with a positive result for both cannabis and cocaine.

Both drivers were arrested for drug driving.