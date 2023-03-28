Two drivers stopped in Morecambe for document checks both test positive for cocaine
Two motorists stopped by police in Morecambe to have their documents checked were both found to be driving under the influence of cocaine.
Lancs Road Police tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that they had stopped the first driver to check their insurance details.
The driver was tested at the roadside for alcohol and specified drugs (cannabis and cocaine) and was found to be under the limit on alcohol but screened positive for cocaine.
Shortly afterwards, officers spotted a vehicle with an expired MOT.
When speaking to the driver a distinctive smell was detected and a roadside drug wipe was conducted, with a positive result for both cannabis and cocaine.
Both drivers were arrested for drug driving.