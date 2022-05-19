Two-day summer dinosaur festival comes to Lancaster

Lancaster City Museum has been awarded a grant from the Royal Society to help make the popular Lancaster BID Dino Day bigger and better in 2022 when it transforms into Dino Fest.

The museum has teamed up with Dinosaur Isle Museum on the Isle of Wight for a hands-on session with real dinosaur bones.

The grant will also support dino talks at The Storey by renowned palaeontologist, author, TV presenter and co-lead excavator of the giant Rutland Icthyosaur, Dr Dean Lomax and by Dr Jeremy Lockwood, who has identified new dinosaurs from fossils.

Dinsoaurs walk the streets during last year's Dino Day in Lancaster.

Dino Fest will be held on July 16 and 17 in honour of famous Lancastrian, Sir Richard Owen, inventor of the term Dinosauria and co-founder of the Natural History Museum.