News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Two cars stolen during overnight ‘Hanoi’ burglaries in Lancaster

Lancaster police are investigating two so-called 'Hanoi' burglaries in Lancaster overnight on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST

Both break-ins were via insecure windows.

The first burglary occurred in Torrisholme Road – a vehicle was stolen which has now been recovered.

The second burglary occurred in Longlands Road, where a silver Ford Fiesta VRM - registration number HJ03 WWG - was stolen.

Police are appealing for any information.Police are appealing for any information.
Police are appealing for any information.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ford Fiesta has not been located and police would appreciate any assistance in finding it and returning the vehicle to its owner.

If anyone has any information regarding either of the burglaries or the outstanding vehicle you can get in touch with Lancaster Burglary Team via email at [email protected] or via 101 quoting the log LC-20230709-0721.

Police added a reminder to ensure any windows and doors are secure when unattended.

A 'Hanoi' burglary describes a crime in which burglars break into a house to steal car keys. It is named after the first police operation launched to tackle the problem.