Both break-ins were via insecure windows.

The first burglary occurred in Torrisholme Road – a vehicle was stolen which has now been recovered.

The second burglary occurred in Longlands Road, where a silver Ford Fiesta VRM - registration number HJ03 WWG - was stolen.

Police are appealing for any information.

The Ford Fiesta has not been located and police would appreciate any assistance in finding it and returning the vehicle to its owner.

If anyone has any information regarding either of the burglaries or the outstanding vehicle you can get in touch with Lancaster Burglary Team via email at [email protected] or via 101 quoting the log LC-20230709-0721.

Police added a reminder to ensure any windows and doors are secure when unattended.