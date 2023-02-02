Two bikes and equipment stolen during burglary in market town near Lancaster
Police are investigating a burglary from the Hale, Milnthorpe area, which occurred between Sunday January 29 and Tuesday, January 31.
By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 10:12am
Items stolen were a motor cross bike, a maroon red vitus mythique mountain bike and a red motorcross stand.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone can provide CCTV or any further details.
Report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit , quoting incident number 166 of January 31 2023. You can also phone on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.