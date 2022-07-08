Two Beaumont College students from Lancaster shortlisted in national arts awards

Bradley Shuttleworth, 22, and Isabelle Ryder, 20, have been shortlisted in this year’s Unique Art Awards.

Bradley has been recognised in the digital art category, which has the theme Scapes, and Isabelle is shortlisted in the 2D-painter section, which had a focus on Nature.

Bradley’s piece was created on the college’s new iPad Air using the Apple pencil and the design app, Procreate. It depicts the night sky with planets, which he designed from original artwork and digitised using the app.

Isabelle created a four-section painting of trees in the different seasons of the year, using a lot of colour to represent the visual changes.

The Unique Art Awards are for disabled young people, aged seven to 21-years-old, and are financed by the Mouth and Foot Painting Trust Fund.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 16.

Both students are hoping to attend the event, along with family and college staff, when they will learn if they have won bronze, silver or gold. Prizes are awarded to the top three entries in each category with gold winners being given up to £600 in vouchers and their college or school being allocated £3,000.

Bradley Shuttleworth's artwork.

This is the second year running that Beaumont College students have made it to the finals of the competition. Last year students, including Bradley, made their mark, coming away with two silvers, two golds, and an overall silver.

Chris Lowcock, interim principal of the Slyne Road college, said: “We are very proud of Bradley for making the finals of this competition for the second year running.

“Isabelle also deserves huge congratulations as it is the first year she has done art with us at the college.

“Both their achievements, in making it this far in the competition, are testament to the quality and creativity of their artistic talents.

Isabelle Ryder's artwork.

“Everyone at Beamont College will be rooting for them on September 16.”