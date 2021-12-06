Two arrested during drugs raids in Lancaster and Morecambe

Drugs raids were carried out in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The raids were part of a major new crime crackdown in Lancashire which launched today, Monday.

Operation Vanquish will see police tackle the crime issues that matter most to our communities from drug dealing to burglary and anti-social behaviour as part of a drive to make the county safer.

It will involve a surge of police activity with dozens of officers swooping on different areas of the county in a bid to blitz crime and associated antisocial behaviour.

Operation Vanquish started today with a series of drug warrants in Lancaster and Morecambe as well as in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

As a result, three warrants were issued in Lancaster and Morecambe, resulting in two people being arrested on suspicion of drug offences, who are currently in custody.

Two from Blackpool were also arrested and taken into custody in separate raids.

More work is planned in the coming weeks including dozens more warrants, along with community engagement activity, traffic enforcement and crime prevention work, all designed to disrupt and deter criminal activity and keep the county’s people and communities safe.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter, who was out with officers overseeing the operation today, said: “Operation Vanquish is designed to tackle the issues of most concern to our local communities by taking the fight to criminals.

“The operation will see local police officers, as well as specialist officers, carrying out a wide range of policing activity designed to deter and disrupt criminal activity and keep our communities safe.

“The vast majority of people living in Lancashire are law abiding citizens who do not deserve to have their lives disrupted by the actions of a minority of offenders.

“Thanks to Operation Vanquish, offenders have no place to hide. We have significantly raised the risk of them being caught and put behind bars.”