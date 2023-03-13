News you can trust since 1837
Two arrested and £10k in cash seized after car is stopped on M6 near Lancaster

Two men have been arrested and a car and cash seized after two men were stopped on the M6.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 7:03pm

The vehicle was seen travelling at speeds of up to 100mph on the M6 close to Lancaster at around 2.30pm on Friday March 10, and the car was pulled over by patrols at Charnock Richard services.

The two men on board were searched and around £10,000 was found inside the vehicle, which was seized.

The vehicle was also seized as it was being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

£10k in cash was seized after a car was stopped on the M6 near Lancaster.
A 34-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. He has since been bailed until June 5.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and was then further detained by Border Force in relation to immigration offences.

A police spokesman said: “We take the safety of road users seriously and are determined to disrupt anybody who uses our road network to carry out criminality.”