Two arrested and £10k in cash seized after car is stopped on M6 near Lancaster

The vehicle was seen travelling at speeds of up to 100mph on the M6 close to Lancaster at around 2.30pm on Friday March 10, and the car was pulled over by patrols at Charnock Richard services.

The two men on board were searched and around £10,000 was found inside the vehicle, which was seized.

The vehicle was also seized as it was being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

£10k in cash was seized after a car was stopped on the M6 near Lancaster.

A 34-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. He has since been bailed until June 5.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and was then further detained by Border Force in relation to immigration offences.

