Two 18-year-olds arrested after Lancaster police find rucksack full of drugs in their car

Officers in Lancaster spotted the vehicle late on Tuesday, after it was flagged as having cloned number plates.

It was stopped in Moorside Road, Brookhouse, with the pair of teenagers inside.

The man and woman were both searched, as well as the vehicle, and a rucksack with a large quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs along with cash was found.

A man, 18, from Lancaster, and a woman, 18, from Morecambe, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

They were taken to custody in Lancaster and have since been released under investigation.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards said: “This was an excellent arrest by my officers. Drugs pose a real threat to our communities and blights the lives of good, law-abiding citizens.

“We will continue with our proactive and robust stance to ensure we keep drugs out of Lancashire.”

The arrest came as part of Operation Warrior, a response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

You can report any concerns by calling Lancashire Police on 101 or by reporting online. You should always call 999 in an emergency.