TV crews return to Morecambe to film second series of ITV drama The Bay

TV crews have arrived in Morecambe to begin filming the second series of The Bay.

Lorries have been parked up in the area around The Beach Cafe on the promenade since arriving on Sunday, and the cafe is closed today, Monday, due to filming schedules.

James Newbert took this photo of filming for The Bay at The Beach Cafe on Morecambe prom.

They are due to reopen on Wednesday.

It was announced in May that the programme had been given a second series on ITV following the success of the first series.

Actress Morven Christie returns as police Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong, alongside Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said she expected The Bay to return to the channel in 2020.

Season one followed the story of the disappearance of teenage twins as well as Lisa’s relationship with her own troubled children.

Written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville, it achieved consolidated audiences of seven million viewers.

Series Two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb, forced to do menial police work whilst she watches colleague Med go from strength to strength.

But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.

Executive producer Catherine Oldfield said: “Daragh’s created a fantastic story looking at another aspect of Morecambe life and I couldn’t be more delighted about the brilliant cast that are joining Morven, Dan and The Bay team to bring it to life.

Daragh Carville said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the world of The Bay and picking up the story of police detective Lisa Armstrong, as she faces massive new challenges both at work and at home.

“We are welcoming back our fantastic core team from series one – led by the extraordinary Morven Christie – we’re also welcoming in a brilliant cast of new faces.

“And once again our story plays out against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay, with its beautiful views, its dangerous tides and its hidden secrets. I can’t wait to get started.”

*Thanks to Morecambe resident James Newbert for the photos taken this morning.