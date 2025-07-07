‘Try something new’ at Lancaster community hub’s challenge day

A Lancaster community hub is hosting a challenge day to invite members of the public to ‘try something new’.

Gregson Community & Arts Centre in Moorgate is hosting the event this Sunday, July 13, between 11am and 9pm, and are challenging the community to try something new.

Just on the edge of the city centre, the Gregson is a hub of community and creative activity.

There are more than 70 regular creative and community groups on offer, including a film club, choirs, martial arts, art/crafts, and open mic nights.

The Gregson Centre.

The centre advertised the open day saying: “We challenge you to try something new and check out what happens here – you never know, you might just find something you love.

"We know that getting involved in community and creative activity is good for our well being. Taking part helps everyone make new connections, develop skills and have new experiences.

“Come and discover the Gregson.”

The day’s programme includes a pilates taster, a Pokemon club, a tour of Miss Whalley’s Field, a look at the Gregson’s secret cinema, arts and crafts, a language cafe taster, choir tasters, a repair cafe, and tai chi.

Two of the centre’s volunteer-run social groups – Brew & Banter and Craft & Chat – will also be joining forces for an informal session in the cafe bar. Grab a brew, have a chat and give some crafting a go if you like.

For more details, go online at https://gregson.co.uk/event/community-challenge/

All ages (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult) are welcome.

Food will be served all day.