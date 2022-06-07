Tributes paid to much-loved creator of Lancaster Priory refectory

Joan Harding developed the refectory into an important part of the church and city's tourism heritage.

A much-loved member of the Priory community and a gifted woman and good leader who gave so much, is how she has been described.

Joan moved to Lancaster in 1969 with her husband Steve, who became a police inspector in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan Harding passed away on May 3.

She founded the team which opened the Priory refectory in the eighties.

During her years at the Priory, Joan arranged flowers, kept details of the planned giving scheme at St George's, Marsh, ran the treasurer's counting team at the Priory, chaired the Tuesday Fellowship, and served on the Parochial Church Council and in the Mothers' Union.

Outside of the Priory, Joan was a committed member of Lancaster Inner Wheel, being club president several times and district chair for Lancashire and Cumbria. She served on the committee which established St John's Hospice.

In a tribute at the funeral, vicar of Lancaster Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders said: “Joan gave so much to all those with whom she shared her life: her family and her church.

“She worked hard, was organised and dedicated. Joan was the kind of formidable woman who makes her mark.

“She was a loving wife and mother, a faithful friend and a child of God.”

Joan leaves her husband, daughter Elizabeth and son Andrew.

Donations in her memory were given to St John's Hospice and Lancaster Priory.