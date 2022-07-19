Tributes paid to former Lancaster Labour councillor Jerry Sutton

Jerry grew up in Lancaster and attended Oxford University on a scholarship in the early 1970s. Returning to Lancaster, he became active in the local Labour Party and was elected to Lancaster City Council, representing Castle ward, in a 1985 by-election.Jerry served as chair of the city council's environmental and public services committee, where he is remembered for introducing kerbside recycling to the district. He lost his seat in 1999.

In the early 2000s, Jerry was chief executive of Inward House Projects, working with vulnerable adults in Lancaster.

Later moving to Manchester, Jerry remained active in Labour politics until his death.He is survived by Emily, his brothers Nicholas and Simon, his daughters Katy, Hazel and Angela, his five grandchildren and his beloved Jack Russell, Joy.Remembering Jerry, Labour city councillor David Whitaker, former Mayor of Lancaster, said: "Jerry was a dedicated councillor and party activist who inspired a lot of younger members with his guidance and advice. Our thoughts of course are for his loved ones.”Andy Burnham, Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, also spoke fondly of Jerry, saying: “He was truly a good man.”Jerry's funeral will be on Thursday July 21 at 3pm in the crematorium of South Manchester Cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Sutton passed away on July 4. Photo courtesy of Angela Sutton and Gemma Loat.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, are asked to be made to Asylum Aid UK or the Spirit of Shankly's Fans Supporting Foodbanks campaign.