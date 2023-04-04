Tributes paid to champion of Morecambe theatre who trained MP Paddy Ashdown to be a Royal Marine

Ted Tandy set up the restoration and maintenance volunteers at the theatre many years ago.

He continued to volunteer until he moved back to the West Country to be with his family last year, but he returned to meet the then Prince Charles when he visited Morecambe and the Winter Gardens in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He leaves a daughter, Jackie, and son-in-law, Roger.

Ted Tandy with Prof Vanessa Toulmin.

Originally from Bath, Ted was a former Royal Marine - with the claim to fame that he helped to train the late Paddy Ashdown, and even featured in the former Liberal Democrat leader's TV appearance on This Is Your Life.

Lord Ashdown continued to send Ted Christmas cards until his death his 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm O'Neil, who now leads the Winter Gardens restoration and maintenance team, described Ted as "the kindest person".

"He was a wonderful friend," he said.

Ted, second right, returned to the Winter Gardens last year for the visit of the then Prince of Wales.

"So much work is done by the volunteers and if Ted hadn't started it all we wouldn't have got this far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Ted, it all snowballed.

"He just came in one day and said we needed some volunteers."

And from there the group was launched, led by Ted with his sometimes maverick ideas - which included bringing a collection of classic motorbikes into the theatre as part of a fundraiser, helped by TT motorcyclist John McGuinness.

Ted Tandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have such a job telling him we had to abide by health and safety," Malcolm said.

"His reaction would be to lift his eyebrows to the heavens and then go and make a coffee and wait until I had gone."

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, said: "Truly devastated to learn that the wonderful inspiring Ted Tandy passed away this past weekend.

"He was loved for his cheekiness, his enthusiasm and zest for life was unequalled and he was a regular to all visitors with his book stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Tandy on the roof of the Winter Gardens with Prof Vanessa Toulmin.

"Ted organised classic bike rallies as fundraisers, brought his beloved dog Shem who rode in his side car, and was an inspiration to us all.

"Ted, we will miss you and never forget your dedication and we will have a round of applause in your memory as we open for the season.

"RIP you old sea dog."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Tandy on one of his classic bikes, with Prof Vanessa Toulmin in the sidecar.

Ted Tandy, far right, with other volunteers from the Winter Gardens.