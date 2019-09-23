Tributes paid after former Lancaster mayor and city councillor Roger Mace passes away

Tributes have been paid to former councillor, mayor and honorary alderman, Roger Mace, who passed away at the weekend.

Roger was a Conservative councillor for Over Kellet, and mayor of Lancaster from 2017 to 2018.

Born and brought up in Birmingham, Roger was a qualified chartered accountant, having first studied at both the University of Bristol and the London School of Economics.

In 1970 he moved into the world of academia and was appointed to a lecturing post at Manchester University, before a further step up north saw him move to the Lancaster district in 1976 when he joined Lancaster University as a senior lecturer in accounting and finance.

Roger represented the Over Kellet ward for 20 years from 1999 to 2019, was mayor from 2017 to 2018 and leader of the council from 2007 to 2009.

Outside of his work on the council, among many other interests, he was chair of the Friends of Lancaster City Museum.

The current mayor of Lancaster, Coun David Whitaker, said: “Roger’s loss will be felt across the political spectrum and I’m sure I speak on behalf of the whole council when I say he will be missed by all who knew him.

“He was a passionate community activist who gave his all to stand up for people in his ward.

“My sincere condolences go to all of his friends and family.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Museum said: “All of us at Lancaster City Museum were very sad to hear of the recent passing of Roger Mace.

“In addition to his roles as Honorary Alderman and a mayor of Lancaster, Roger was a huge part of the museum as our former chairman and vice patron of our Friends group.

“His significant contributions, not least by helping us to acquire the Scotforth Hoard, have made a lasting legacy to the museum and the city as a whole.

“We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

He is survived by his wife Joyce and children Jonathan, Thomas and Elizabeth.

Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.