Tribute to Lancaster businessman who gained worldwide fame thanks to 'bull in his china shop'

Founder and owner of GB Antiques at the former Hornsea Pottery on Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, Allan Blackburn died on Saturday (August 13) at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Allan was a well known local antiques writer and broadcaster for many years.

Born in Clitheroe in 1947, Allan’s middle name was Baird, after his famous great uncle, television pioneer John Logie Baird.

Allan Blackburn.

Inspired by his paternal grandfather Thomas Blackburn’s love for antiques, the young Allan treasured their trips to shops and fairs together.

Joining the family firm started by Thomas, producing Lloyd Loom conservatory-style furniture, Allan worked at Somic in Preston for 25 years, becoming joint managing director. Marrying his beloved and devoted wife Gloria in 1971, Allan’s antiques-hunting trips became family affairs, soon joined by their three children.

In 1990, with Gloria’s support, Allan took the gamble of leaving his job and opening GB Antiques on the vacated Hornsea Pottery site.

Named after Gloria, what started as a Sunday antiques market is now a seven days a week 40,000+ square feet antiques centre welcoming over 200,000 visitors a year.

Allan Blackburn at GB Antiques Centre in Lancaster.

In 1998 Allan acquired the lease and investment for the surrounding Leisure Park.

The development was the largest Lancaster had seen at the time.

Creating retail, restaurant, and leisure facilities, plus housing and employment, his legacy is a much-loved resource for local people and visitors.

Knowledgeable and approachable with casual visitors and experts alike, Allan was the perfect host for topical TV programmes including Salvage Hunters and Antiques Road Trip.

Allan Blackburn and his wife Gloria with a seachest.

Also popular are his antique and collectable columns in the Lancaster Guardian, Lancashire Post, Blackpool Evening Gazette and The Visitor, as well as a regular Monday afternoon antiques and valuation feature on Radio Lancashire.

Allan became a worldwide media celebrity in 2003 when an escaped bull went on the rampage inside the centre, an event commemorated by the life-size fibreglass bull commissioned by Allan which stands proudly on the roof, over its entrance.

A devoted dad to Jimmy, Dawn and Mel, he held the position of Chairman of Governors at both Scotforth House School and Kirkham Grammar School.

Salvage Hunters from left: Presenter Tee, owner Allan Blackburn, manager Jimmy Blackburn, presenter Drew Pritchard.

Jimmy and Dawn both followed their father into the family business and will be continuing his legacy both in the centre and across the site.

Jimmy will also continue the collectables column in the newspapers.

“Dad had us going to antique fairs before we could walk!” recalls Jimmy. “While he was the ‘face’ of GB Antiques, it’s a real family business, and lots of our loyal team have been with us for many years too. It’s a sad time for everyone, but having people coming into the centre and sharing their stories and regard for him is very moving.

“We only persuaded dad to ‘retire’ a couple of weeks ago - I was honoured he asked me to take over his antiques column, so he could enjoy more well-deserved time with mum. “His spirit definitely remains in the centre, where we will continue with everything we were planning together, and, I hope, continue to make him proud.”

Allan leaves behind wife Gloria, children Jimmy, Dawn and Melanie, and grandchildren Bethany, Jamie and Lucy.