Tribute paid to well-respected conservation officer who was ‘Lancaster through and through’

Well-respected conservation officer Stephen Gardner, who has died aged 72, was Lancaster through and through, mourners were told at his funeral.

This tribute was paid at Lancaster Priory by Canon Peter Cavanagh, vicar of Lancaster from 1997.

“Whether it was working as conservation officer for this city, caring for and developing the city’s wonderful built heritage or working with the Priory’s then architect Charles Wilson in the care and development of this glorious church, the two of them knew and loved the very stones of this place,” said Canon Cavanagh.

The whole of Stephen’s life was lived with a sense of love, beauty and duty, he said.

Stephen Gardner passed away on December 12.

Lancaster-born and educated, Stephen contributed to the restoration and upkeep of the Ashton Memorial, Judges’ Lodgings Museum, Castle and Maritime Museum, as well as the Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

A post-graduate diploma in building conservation, with a dissertation on Lancaster stone, led to his promotion to senior conservation officer with Lancaster City Council.

From then until his retirement in 2017, the historic buildings of Lancaster became his responsibility.

His passion was Lancaster Priory, of which he was a member of the congregation and church community all his life, including as a choir member. He and his wife Barbara were married there in 1978.

He followed his father Alf as vicar’s warden.

An active member of Lancaster Civic Society, Stephen served on the committee for 20 years, including 10 years as treasurer.

Family tributes were paid at the funeral by his two sons Matthew and James. Vicar of Lancaster Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders gave the homily.

Born in 1951, Stephen attended Scotforth CE Primary School and Greaves Secondary School and trained as an architectural assistant at night school while working for Mawson’s architects in Castle Park.

Stephen died on December 12 at Caton Green Nursing Home, where he had been resident for the past three years, and the funeral took place on December 28. He also leaves four grandchildren.