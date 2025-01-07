Tribute paid to much-loved Lancaster teacher whose love of horses ‘spanned a lifetime’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eve Hall, the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, has died at the age of 86.

A much-loved schoolteacher and friend to many, Eve had an inspirational love of horses and the great outdoors which spanned a lifetime.

Eve was born in 1938 in Wrexham and got her first pony at the age of nine.

She attended Grove Park Grammar, then trained at Alsager Teacher Training College (even riding her pony to college and back!)

At college she met her husband to be, Malcolm, or Mac as he was better known, and they married in 1960 at Garden Village Church – they even had horses at the ceremony.

Having moved to Much Wenlock, Shropshire, life became a whole lot busier with the arrival of their two children, Karon and Duncan, before moving to Morecambe when Mac began working at the college in Lancaster.

Eve’s working life was certainly a busy one, running a playgroup for a time, then teaching English, PE and later domestic sciences, initially at Skerton Secondary School and then at Our Lady’s High School where she taught for more than 20 years.

As a family they enjoyed watching Mac play cricket at Lancaster, camping trips to Loch Lomond and visiting grandparents in Porthmadog.

Sadly Mac died in 2001 but Eve was supported by her family and has watched her family grow through the years, and was especially proud to be a Grandma, and then a Great Grandma – appropriately G-G!

Eve founded the North Lancashire Bridleway Society in 1997, working tirelessly as the proud chairperson up until 2022.

Over the years, Eve introduced many others to enjoy her love of the outdoors and horses. She reflected recently how she’d completed 65 horse riding holidays.

Eve’s children Duncan and Karon said: “She was the best mum ever, she gave us love, laughter and many adventures to enjoy and learn from as we grew up.”

Donations in Eve’s memory for the benefit of the North Lancashire Bridleways Society can be made direct by bank transfer to North Lancashire Bridleways Society Reg Charity 1076096, 09-01-56 32471182 ref Eve Hall