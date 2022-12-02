Tribute paid to Lancaster’s much-loved panto dame who entertained crowds for 30 years

Jennifer Dunkeld, known as Jenny, passed away peacefully on November 20.

She was the loving wife of Kenneth, and also wonderful mum, stepmum and mother-in law-to Helen, Philip, June, Michael and Karen, much-loved Nanna Jenny to James, Chris, Danielle, Nicola and Callum, and Great Nanna to Edward, as well as being a dear sister to Christine and Stephen.

A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held at Lancaster Crematorium today, Friday December 2, at 2.30pm.

Jenny Dunkeld on stage with Mark Blundell, the Grand Theatre's current panto dame, who learned so much from her.

Her final journey will pass the Grand Theatre in Lancaster at 2.10pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

Jenny spent many years as a member of Lancaster Footlights, and was known to generations of Lancastrians who enjoyed her performances as pantomime dame at the Grand.

Among those who will line the funeral procession route will be Mark Blundell, who took over as dame at the Grand when Jenny stepped down.

He will wear his full costume as he pays his respects.

Jenny Dunkeld in a 2011 production of Sailor, Beware! alongside the late Michael Page.

President of Lancaster Footlights David Bateman said: "Jenny was a long-standing member of Lancaster Footlights, and will be greatly missed.

"Over the years, Jenny had been in a variety of productions, bringing her many talents to all of them.

"But she will undoubtedly be remembered as the archetypal Pantomime Dame, a role to which she brought her acting and singing talents – and her wonderful sense of humour and fun.

"So it will be a very poignant moment on Friday 2nd December at just after 2pm when Jenny’s funeral procession will pass the Grand Theatre, the day before this year’s panto opens.

Jenny Dunkeld in Dick Whittington.

"Jenny’s contribution to Footlights was the focus of the recent coffee morning at the Grand, where we shared our memories of Jenny with with her family, and were able to look through memorabilia from some of her shows.

"Lesley Ryan, Footlights’ Front-of-House Co-ordinator, and a close friend of Jenny’s, paid a moving tribute to her.

"Footlights members are invited to pay their respects to Jenny by lining the route at the Grand on Friday, before a celebration of Jenny’s life takes place at the crematorium."