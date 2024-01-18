Tribute paid to Lancaster woman who served city and its people
She was closely associated with Citizens’ Advice, the Friends of the Judges’ Lodgings Museum, Lancaster Civic Society and the Homeless Action Service.
Sue was deputy manager of Lancaster CAB, a role she found rewarding.
Later she became a keen volunteer with Citizens’ Advice North Lancashire.
With the Friends of the Judges’ Lodgings, she was newsletter editor, membership secretary and trustee.
“She was a huge support and friend of the Judges’ Lodgings, and we will all miss her a great deal,” said Lynda Jackson, museum manager.
Born in Preston in 1944, Sue met Martin Widden in Cambridge when she was a classics student at Girton College and he was studying mechanical engineering at Trinity Hall. They married in the Cotswolds in 1966.
They moved to Lancaster in 1972 when Martin was appointed a lecturer in mechanical engineering at Lancaster University. He later became chairman of the Civic Society, now called Lancaster Civic Vision, and Sue was a stalwart supporter.
As well as Martin, Sue leaves two sons, James and Stephen, and two grandsons.
She died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on December 7 and her funeral took place at Lancaster Crematorium on December 29.
Donations in her memory were given to Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service.