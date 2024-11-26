Tribute paid to Lancaster colonel who was ‘revered by soldiers’

One of the best-known soldiers in Lancaster has died after a 50-year association with the city’s regiment.

Maj-General Robert Hodges, aged 88, was Colonel of the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment from 1988 to 2004.

He was awarded the MBE for distinguished service in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, elevated to OBE as commanding officer of the regiment’s 1st Battalion, and invested CB (Companion of the Order of the Bath) as Commander, Land Forces, Northern Ireland.

He also was mentioned in despatches twice, again in Northern Ireland.

Bob Hodges.

Bob was commissioned into the Border Regiment back in 1956 and three years later transferred to the newly-merged KORBR.

He served as brigadier in Hong Kong and ended his service as Director of Infantry.

At his funeral, his successor and the last Colonel of the KORBR, Brigadier Mike Griffiths, said Bob left home at 18 to do national service.

He became revered by soldiers and was the most well-known infantryman in the Army.

Bob was his mentor, he said.

The regiment joined the new Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, with the late Queen as Colonel-in-Chief, in 2006.

Bob was born in 1936, Abdication year and the same year as Princess Alexandra, Colonel-in-Chief of his regiment when he was Colonel.

He was founder president of Lancaster Military Heritage Group.

Bob leaves his wife of 64 years, Ella, a son and a daughter, and six grandchildren.

He died on October 25 in Hampshire and the funeral took place at St Michael’s Garrison Church, Tidworth, on November 13. The family tribute was paid by his son John.

Donations in his memory were given to Parkinson’s UK.