Tribute paid to Heysham physics researcher whose ‘self-taught’ skills helped achieve world’s coldest temperature

Ian was key to the sucess of the Lancaster University Low Temperature group, working with Prof Tony Guenault and Prof George Pickett.

He used his skills to build dilution refrigerators – devices cooled by liquid helium and capable of achieving ultra-low temperatures, just slightly above minus 273 degrees Celsius.

This enabled the group to achieve the world’s coldest temperature, as well as pioneering and internationally acclaimed work.

Ian Miller, left, with the late Prof Tony Guenault and Distinguished Professor George Pickett. The photo was taken at the time of achieving the world’s coldest temperature.

Unashamedly and characteristically, Ian declared himself ‘self-taught’ and that he ‘didn't understand the physics’ of the ‘fridges’, as the complex state-of-the-art devices were referred to.

Nonetheless the group’s work would have been impossible without Ian’s skills.

George Pickett, now a Distinguished Professor, said Ian’s work was crucial to he himself being awarded a Fellowship of the Royal Society, one of the most distinguished awards in science.

Ian was nationally recognised by the award of the Royal Society Hauksbee award, newly-created to acknowledge and reward excellence in supporting science in the UK.

He was also awarded the MBE. True to style it was against his wishes to receive this in person, but he was ‘outvoted’ by his family, and received his award from the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

For all these honours, Ian said his most cherished was the one from the university, presented by the then-Chancellor Sir Chris Bonnington.

Ian's funeral took place on August 24. True to the man, it was without prior announcement and with minimum formality.