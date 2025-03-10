Tribute paid to award-winning Lancaster journalist who passed away aged 80

Much-respected and award-winning Lancaster journalist Peter Lovett-Horn has died, aged 80.

Peter started his career with the Morecambe Visitor and later worked for the Garstang Courier and Lancashire Evening Post before ending up as public relations officer with Lancashire Constabulary.

He was closely associated with the Vale of Lune Rugby Club, Morecambe Golf Club and Lancaster and District Art Society.

Born in Bombay in 1944, Peter was the third of four children of Frederick and Margery Lovett-Horn. His brother John and sisters Gail and Penny died previously.

World War Two forced the family to return to the UK, where Freddie got a job at Williamsons in Lancaster and Margery became a councillor. They lived at Belle Vue House.

Margery was Mayor of Lancaster in 1961-62 and helped to set up two special schools in the area.

As a schoolboy at the Friends’ School, Peter joined the Colts team at the Vale, which started a lifelong association with the club. His services were recognised when he was made an honorary life member.

His journalism career included stints at Catering Times, the Metropolitan Police magazine, Lancashire Life publications, Logan Air and British Aerospace.

While working for Lancashire Police during the Morecambe Bay cocklers’ tragedy in 2004, Peter dealt with press enquiries around the clock and from agencies all over the world.

His knowledge and sensitive handling of the complex operation, including court cases, led Peter to receive an award for his work.

On his retirement, he played golf, becoming a member of the committee at Morecambe Golf Club, and was chairman of Lancaster and District Art Society.

At Peter’s funeral at Lancaster Crematorium on Friday March 7, tributes were paid by celebrant Helen Scholes, former colleague Brian Saxton, old friend Peter Cookson, and son Daniel on behalf of the family.

Peter died in the Royal Preston Hospital after a long illness on February 11 – five days before his 81st birthday.

He leaves his wife of 53 years Joyce, son Daniel, daughter-in-law Kathryn and two grandsons.

Donations in his memory were given to CancerCare in Lancaster, of which he was a founder member, and Kendal Dialysis Unit.