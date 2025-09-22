Tribute paid to accountant who helped establish Lancaster hospice

Tribute has been paid to the life of Lancaster chartered accountant Rodney Ward, who has died aged 81.

He was closely associated with St John’s Hospice from the first sod being cut in 1984 until he died there on August 29.

After helping to establish the hospice and his 27 years as its treasurer, he was honoured with the Order of the League of Mercy for distinguished voluntary service in health and social care.

Rodney had a long and close association with Silverdale Cricket Club, where he was a prolific batsman and talented wicketkeeper, treasurer, trustee and president.

Born in Bolton in 1944, he became a pupil of Bolton School, where he played with Sir Tom Finney as goalkeeper in his FA Colts development team.

At Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, where he studied economics, he was awarded a Blue when he was selected for the annual Oxford versus Cambridge match at Wembley. He was a lifelong supporter of Bolton Wanderers.

Following university Rodney joined a Manchester firm of accountants, coming top in England in his exams.

After marrying Janet in 1969, he moved to Lancaster to set up a new branch of the firm while setting up home, first in Forton and then Silverdale.

He threw himself into support for the community, both as part of Lancaster Round Table and in a wide variety of voluntary roles.

He was secretary of Lancaster Boys’ Club, a member of the North West Regional Health Authority, chairman of the independent monitoring board at Lancaster Castle Prison, a governor of Casterton School and chairman of the Friends of Lancaster University Concerts.

Rodney leaves his wife, sons Andrew and James, daughter Elizabeth and four grandchildren.

Andrew gave the eulogy at the funeral at Beetham Hall Crematorium on September 17, which was conducted by Dr Irene John, minister of Trinity United Reformed Church, Lancaster.

Donations in Rodney’s memory were given to St John’s Hospice and Renal Homecare Therapy.