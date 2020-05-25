Tribute paid to man who died in Forton collision

Tony with his wife Christine.

Anthony Hindle, known as Tony, 79, from Cabus, sadly died after his Suzuki motorbike was involved in a collision with a JCB Telehander on Hollins Lane in Forton on Thursday afternoon, May 21.

He suffered serious head and chest injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “Originally from Clitheroe, Tony attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and had a PhD in Ergonomics. His entire 30 year career was spent as a senior lecturer at Lancaster University.

“Tony, who resided in Cabus, was the producer for the Garstang Gadabouts, a theatrical performance group. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Christine, his sister Sheila, daughter Penny, sons Giles and Adam, as well as six grandchildren and a great grandchild.

“We would like to thank family and friends for their ongoing support and would also like to thank Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) for their care and dignified response throughout the incident.”

Graham Rand, a colleague now retired from the university, said “Tony Hindle came to Lancaster to join the fledgling university’s Department of Operational Research in 1965.

"With the other members of staff at that time he helped to develop the department into one of the world leading centres for that subject, concerned with applying analytical approaches to decision-making, in Tony’s case particularly in the health service.

"He made a huge contribution for over 30 years until his retirement. His former colleagues, his friends, and I count myself fortunate to be one of them, remember his liveliness, kindness and collegiality and are greatly saddened by the news of his death.”

The driver of the JCB, a 22-year-old man from Scorton, was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug driving but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Martin Wilcock said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the collision and we are piecing together exactly what happened.

“Did you see the incident but haven’t yet spoke to us? Do you have any dash cam footage? If so, please speak to us immediately.”