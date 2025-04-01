Tribute paid as science teacher with close ties to Lancaster village passes away aged 87

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jean Dennis’s life of 87 years ended where it started.

She was born in Bolton-le-Sands, baptised at Holy Trinity Church in the village before World War Two – and that was where she was brought for her funeral after a lifetime’s close association with the community.

Born Jean Woodhouse in 1937 as the elder daughter of Dick Woodhouse, a well-known Morecambe Bay shrimper, she was a Guide, early-age pupil and head girl of Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and later a member of the Old Girls’ Association, Trefoil Guild for former Guides and the Women’s Institute and Mothers’ Union, both in Bolton-le-Sands.

From school she went on to Royal Holloway College, London, studying chemistry and meeting her future husband, the late Jim Dennis, who became a brigadier and commanding officer and died 10 years ago.

So, as well as teaching science at a range of secondary schools, Jean became an Army wife.

On returning to Bolton-le-Sands, she moved into what had been her grandparents’ home.

In his tribute at the funeral, eldest son Col Andrew Dennis, of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, who also was baptised at the church, said his mother truly loved and valued others and her community.

She also had an inner strength and conviction that fairness, compassion and love were core qualities.

Jean lived a life which exemplified the Royal Holloway College motto – To be, rather than to seem, said Andrew.

With her sister Barbara Dawe, she recorded their memories in 2015 and 2018 for the Morecambe Bay Partnership oral history project.

Jean, who also leaves two other sons, Brig Peter, formerly of the Mercian Regiment, and James, died at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on February 24 and the funeral service, conducted by the vicar of Bolton-le-Sands and Nether Kellet Rev Peter Hamborg, took place on March 17. Cremation followed at Beetham Hall Crematorium.

Donations in her memory were given to the church.