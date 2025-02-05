Tribute paid after well-known Lancaster politician passes away suddenly at 75

Bob Clark passed away suddenly on January 15.

One of Lancaster’s best-known local politicians and public figures, Bob Clark, has died suddenly, aged 75.

A Labour Party stalwart, he fought for many causes as a councillor on both Lancaster City and Lancashire County Councils.

Well-respected in sporting circles, he was a big fan of Preston North End, Lancaster City and Lancashire County Cricket Club, as well as being a keen player with Lancaster City Quiz League.

Bob was attending the FA Cup match between Preston and Charlton on January 14 when he was taken ill and died the following day.

Born in Lancaster in 1949, he attended Christ Church CE Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar Schools, worked as an industrial chemist at Nairn-Williamson and Lansil and graduated in economic and social history from Preston Polytechnic.

With a passion for music, he was part of the co-operative which owned Ear Ere Records in Lancaster and later was practice manager for two health centres.

In his 30 years as a city and county councillor, he was chair of environmental services and of fire service and public protection.

He successfully campaigned for a new junior school on the Marsh, which led to the old school becoming Marsh Community Centre, and was chairman of the county council in 2000-01.

He developed relationships with fellow socialists in Rendsburg, Lancaster’s German twin town.

At the funeral at Lancaster Crematorium on Tuesday February 4, a close friend of Bob and former fellow councillor, Jean Yates MBE spoke warmly of their 50-year association.

County council chair Tim Ashton led present and former members.

Bob leaves his wife Sue, stepchildren Lucy and Sam and three step grandchildren.

Donations in his memory were given to Preston North End Community and Education Trust.