Tribute paid after long-standing Lancaster solicitor passes away aged 86

One of Lancaster’s best-known solicitors has died after a lifetime’s service to the community.

Philip Oglethorpe was awarded a certificate from the Law Society marking more than 50 years in practice in the city.

At first articled to his father Geoffrey at Clark, Oglethorpe and Sons, he later became head of Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, where he trained solicitors of the future.

He was deeply involved in trust and charitable work, the Territorial Army, golf and Rotary.

Born in 1938, Philip went to school at Stancliffe Hall in Derbyshire and Uppingham in Rutland.

A member of Lancaster Golf Club from 13, he became one of its youngest captains in 1975, was treasurer for many years and was instrumental in the purchase of the club.

He joined the King’s Own Royal Regiment TA after leaving school, was appointed a major and was awarded the Territorial Decoration.

Duties took him to Horse Guards Parade and Gibraltar.

Closer to home, during the firefighters’ strike, he helped organise the Green Goddesses, the Army’s fire engines, and oversaw poppy sellers for Remembrance Sunday.

Philip joined Rotary from a young age and was elected president of the Lancaster club in 1982 and district governor in 1987-88.

He was chairman of governors of Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School for many years, including through significant changes such as transition to grant-maintained status.

His considerable trustee and charitable work included Ripley CE Educational Trust, Lancaster Almshouses, Earl Peel Trust, Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary, King’s Own Memorial Chapel and Regimental Museum and Hammarbank Trust.

He was a past president of Lancaster Morecambe and District Chamber of Commerce.

His services to the community were recognised with an invitation to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Philip and his wife Anthea were married in Bolton in 1964 and celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year.

He also leaves two daughters Sam and Becky, son Chris and seven grandchildren.

He died on January 16 aged 86 and the funeral was on February 5 at St Paul’s Church, Scotforth, where he was a churchwarden for many years. Donations in Philip’s memory were given to charities he supported.