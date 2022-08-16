Tribute paid after death of Morecambe city councillor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Evans was elected in May 2019 to represent the Westgate ward. For a time he served on the city council’s cabinet and undertook the portfolio for economic recovery and resilience.

Above all he was a staunch advocate for his home town of Morecambe.

Lancaster mayor Coun Joyce Pritchard said: “Merv was a real champion for Morecambe, its residents and businesses.

“Along with everyone at Lancaster City Council I would like to pay tribute for his work over the years and send my deep condolences to the family.”

Coun Erica Lewis posted on Facebook: “Lancaster Labour Group offers our condolences to all mourning the loss of Coun Merv Evans.

"Merv and I were different in many ways but at some level just seemed to click. I was delighted to have him as a member of my cabinet and grateful for his loyalty and support.

“As a man who loved his community (and his cricket) and just wanted to serve he took great pleasure in being a member of cabinet. Merv was always loyal and supportive and worked hard to serve his residents and the district.

“I’m sad not to have had more time to know him, I’m sad he didn’t have the time he wanted on either cabinet or council to serve the district, but I will always be grateful that he boldly reached out to me in the midst of a moment of turmoil on our politically complicated council.

“Thank you Merv. Rest in peace, you will be missed.”