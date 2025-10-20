The iconic pilgrimage saw them walk more than 100km in five days, with areas of tough terrain and unseasonable 28 degree Spanish heat.

Their fundraising and training resulted in the 19 trekkers raising an incredible £62,000 for the hospice, with money still coming in.

St John's Hospice provides palliative care across north Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire, in the hospice and in peoples’ homes.

Many of the trekkers have seen St John's care first hand, which inspired them to take on this challenge. The tough journey made for memorable experiences, meeting many people along the way, visiting peaceful churches and ending the trek at the stunning cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

Understandably this pilgrimage was both a happy and emotional time for the trekkers.

Sue McGraw, chief executive at St John's Hospice and a fellow trekker, said: "It has been an amazing trip with 19 wonderful St John's Hospice "pilgrims". Despite unseasonable heat and many, many blisters, our team completed 113k in just 5 days.

"Along the way we have met people from all over the world, walking the Camino for lots of reasons. It was a privilege to walk alongside such a great group of supporters."

The trekkers arrived back to a welcome party at St John's before heading home for a well-deserved rest!

Next year the hospice will send two teams of trekkers to the Great Wall of China. If you're interested in taking part, visit sjhospice.org.uk/trek

