News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Trees cut down as defence barrier work begins at Lancaster flooding hotspot

Work to build a flood defence in a residential part of Lancaster which often floods started this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

Contractors working on behalf of the Environment Agency have started preparation work in Lentworth Drive on Hala.

The construction of a permanent flood defence bund will take place on open grassland area between Lentworth Drive and Burrow Beck, and part of Barton Road playing fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The barrier, which will replace the existing temporary sandbag bund, will be around 300m in length, 9.5m in width, and with a height of 1.6m.

The Environment Agency have started work on flood defences in Lentworth Drive.The Environment Agency have started work on flood defences in Lentworth Drive.
The Environment Agency have started work on flood defences in Lentworth Drive.
Most Popular

It will be made up of an earth embankment, capped with topsoil and grass seeded.

The work, which is on partly council-owned land in Hala, was given planning permission by the city council in May and follows severe flooding in the area in August and November 2020.

The Environment Agency tweeted that residents would see work starting this week - including grass cutting and tree removal along Burrow Beck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ahead of works to improve a flood defence embankment along Lentworth Drive in south Lancaster, our contractors will be out this week carrying out enabling work, such as grass cutting and tree removal, and may be spotted along Burrow Beck," they said.

Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica LewisFlooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis
Flooding in Lentworth Drive in August 2020. Photo by Erica Lewis

However, some residents have raised concerns about mature trees being cut down as part of the work.

In April it was announced that Burrow Beck was among the first areas in England to receive better flood protection as part of the government’s £100m Frequently Flooded Allowance, aimed at protecting areas which have been affected by repeated flooding.

Related topics:TreesEnvironment AgencyLancaster