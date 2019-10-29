Travellers vacate Lancaster car park site

Travellers who spent four nights camped out on a Lancaster cark park have now vacated the site.

Dozens of caravans took up residence at the car park behind the Grand Theatre in St Leonard’s Gate on Thursday, October 24.

Lancaster City Council said that they served the group notice to quit on Friday, giving them until Saturday morning to leave.

They did not comply with the notice and as a result the council’s legal team sought a court order on Monday October 28 to regain possession of the land.

By Tuesday morning, October 29, all of the vehicles had vacated the site.

The cleansing team are visiting the site regularly to clear up any rubbish..