Travellers pitch up at Lancaster University on the football pitch

Travellers pitched up on one of the football pitches at Lancaster University on Thursday night, an eyewitness said.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:48 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:50 pm

The person said: "Load of travellers pitched up on one of the football pitches at Lancaster University last night (Thursday).

"I'd say about 10 caravans now but the staff said to me they reckon a load more will be arriving tonight (Friday).

"The university sports centre was closed for a few hours last night because of it."

Lancaster University Sports Centre.
A spokesman for Lancaster University said: "Yes we can confirm that the caravans are on University land. They arrived last night on the sports pitches. "The sports centre was shut for a few hours this morning (Friday) and has now reopened."

