PHX Training, which has centres across Lancashire and Cumbria, has run training courses to help people get back in to work, as well as upskilling employees across the region for more than 15 years.

More than 10,000 qualifications have been completed over the last five years by PHX Training, helping 7,500 people in the north west to learn new skills and find employment.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said: “Our staff do a phenomenal job of supporting people to learn new skills and complete qualifications to help them progress. It doesn’t matter whether people have never completed a qualification before, or are looking to progress in their career, we can help every step of the way.”

The PHX team celebrates 10,000 qualifications.

The organisation offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific work sectors qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

In addition, PHX Training offers fully funded training courses to all companies in Lancashire as part of the Building Skills for the Future contract alongside Lancashire Enterprise Partnership to help companies upskill their staff.

The courses, which are fully funded by the Department for Work and Pensions alongside the European Social Fund, range from climate change awareness to data protection, customer service, hospitality and safeguarding for the care sector.

Cumbrian businesses can also benefit from work-based training to improve the skills of their workforce, through a Skills Support for the Workforce contract alongside Carlisle College through the EDGE partnership, which is funded by the European Social Fund, co-financed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency and supported by Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership.

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

