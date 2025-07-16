Train passengers forced to wade through knee-high water after Carnforth Station underpass floods during heavy rain

Torrential rain left train passengers in Carnforth forced to wade through knee-high water flooding the underpass in order to leave the station.

The underpass linking the platforms at Carnforth Station was left under more than a foot of water on the afternoon of Tuesday July 15 after a deluge of rain throughout the day.

One passenger said people of all ages were affected, with many taking off their shoes and socks to wade through, some also carrying suitcases.

Jen Thompson, 21, had taken the Manchester to Barrow train which arrived at Carnforth at around 5.15pm, and passengers had to use the underpass to exit the station.

“There were no staff members present on the platform and no other way out, so approximately 20 members of the public of all ages had to wade through knee-deep water,” Jen said.

"It would have been worse if someone needing a mobility aid needed to get through, as there is no alternative route out.

“I overheard a woman stating that this had happened before, and the advice was to let it subside.”

A spokesperson for Northern said: "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers at Carnforth Station on Tuesday evening.

"The underpass at the station was flooded as a result of heavy rain within a short space of time.

"Mobile teams were dispatched to help pump the water away, and the flood was cleared within one hour of being reported."