Tragedy as missing man James Darren Lees, 58, found dead at Warton Crag Nature Reserve
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Lees, also known as Darren, was reported missing on Wednesday and his Audi was later found parked at Warton Crag Nature Reserve near Carnforth.
Friends, family and members of the public formed a search party at the nature reserve this morning. James’ body was sadly discovered a short time later.
Lancashire Police the body is yet to be formally identified, but they believe it to be James. The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday, we asked you for your help in trying to find James Darren Lees, 58, who was missing from Heysham.
“Very sadly, the body of a man was found today (August 16) at Warton Crag. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“While the body has not yet been formally identified, we believe it to be James. His family have been informed and our thoughts are very with them at this distressing time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared in due course for HM Coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.