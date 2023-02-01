News you can trust since 1837
Traffic queuing between Lancaster and Morecambe as Bay Gateway partial closure causes chaos

Traffic is backing up in all directions at a major Morecambe junction after a road was partially closed.

By Gayle Rouncivell
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 2:32pm

Part of the Bay Gateway has been closed off on Wednesday from the junction with Morecambe Road leading on to White Lund to the junction with Mellishaw Lane.

The closure has led to severe tailbacks as motorists try to find alternative routes around the area.

Traffic is currently queuing along Morecambe Road between the Bay Gateway junction and the Shrimp roundabout as well as heading towards Lancaster and the Ovangle Road roundabout.

A live AA map showing the tailbacks in the area.
In addition, there are long tailbacks along the Bay Gateway as far as the M6 junction.

It is not clear at this stage why the road has been closed but Lancashire County Council has been contacted for comment.

Part of the Bay Gateway leading towards Heysham from Morecambe Road has been closed off to traffic. Photo: Google Street View
