Traditional Lune Whammel boat gets new lease of life working at Lancaster's Glasson Dock

The eight month long task was led by Phil Smith with help from colleagues Andy Pawley, Rick Hoyle and Marine Operations Supervisor Simon Ward. They fitted the restoration around their main roles and in their break times.

The 20ft long, by approximately 6ft wide boat, needed a new timber foredeck, mooring posts and cladding made from seasoned wood.

Some of the boat’s fibreglass and its engine also needed repairing. Finally the boat was painted and a solar panel installed to run a depth sounder and automatic bilge pump.

A traditional Whammel boat has been restored by Lancaster Port Commission marine staff.

The team at Lancaster Port Commission understand the Whammel boat, which came to the port three years ago, is based on one by Goodhalls of Sandsend Whitby. It was built by Overton man Bill Bayliff in the late 70s to early 80s, and he referred to it as a Lune Whammel.

Originally used for fishing, the shallow, wide nature of the draft means it is ideal for certain jobs in the port today. They include power washing silt off the dock gate at low tide plus general maintenance tasks like repointing the harbour walls and removing weeds and moss from it.

Phil said: “Our Lune Whammel is a handy, open workboat. It’s small and steady enough for working inside the dock.

"We’ve enjoyed restoring it. When I was 11 years old, my dad had a mould made for a Whammel, and we still have one in the family now.

From left: Phil Smith with colleagues Andy Pawley and Rick Hoyle.

“I joined the Port Authority over a year ago and my background includes dock work, vehicle mechanics and restoration.

"So, I had the skills and experience for this task. It’s good to bring something tired back into something useful. The Whammel is easy to fix and repair."

Elsabe White, Chief Executive Officer of Lancaster Port Commission, said: “We love our Whammel boat, an important part of local history and its very handy for certain jobs.

"Apparently, the actor Griff Rhys Jones, enjoyed sailing a Lune Whammel. It was for an ITV series looking at traditional working sailing boats of the north west and Scottish coastlines.”

The port is now in need of a new name for the boat and would welcome any suggestions via Facebook or by emailing [email protected] by noon on Friday August 18.