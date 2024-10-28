Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local video and film production company has been awarded a £1,660 grant from Morecambe Town Council to help fund a training programme for young people from Morecambe interested in pursuing careers in the media industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transgressing Film’s ‘Teen Media’ programme, aimed at students and young people between the ages of 16 and 19, will provide up to 20 Morecambe-based participants with hands-on experience of various aspects of event coverage, including video production, photography, journalism, and public relations.

An initial training session will be followed by practical experience throughout The Bay International Film Festival, with participants covering events at the festival under supervision and guidance from experienced tutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is hoped to ignite passion for careers in the creative industries, journalism and event management, as well as help showcase the vibrant arts and cultural scene in Morecambe.

‘Teen Media’ programme manager Ethan Ward accepts a cheque for £1,660 on behalf of Transgressing Film Ltd, presented by Morecambe town councillors Geoff Knight, David Whitaker, Paul Hart and Russell Walsh.

Darren Henderson, founder of Transgressing Film Ltd, said: “We are grateful to Morecambe Town Council for supporting us in our initiative.

"This will enable us to provide valuable experience at an early stage to a group of enthusiastic young people looking to begin a career in media. We are pleased to be working closely with Lancaster and Morecambe College, Lancaster University and The Bay International Film Festival to deliver this fantastic opportunity.”

On awarding the grant Jason Slater, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s community grants committee, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for 20 young people to gain valuable experience and insight of working behind the scenes in the media and creative industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Morecambe Town Council is pleased to support this investment in our young people, and hope that participants may be inspired and pick up the skills necessary to help them pursue careers in the media industry.”

Potential applicants can apply for the limited spots available on the programme until the end of this week.

To qualify, applicants need to be 16 to 19 years old, based in the Morecambe area and have a passion for media content creation.

Cover letters explaining why you'd be perfect for this opportunity should be emailed to [email protected] with the subject ‘Teen Media Team’ by Friday November 1.