Touching send-off for Lancaster bar worker who was found in the River Lune after going missing

Shannon, 24, who worked at Tipple bar in King Street, was sadly found in the River Lune near Halton last month after going missing from her home.

Her funeral was held on Monday June 12 with an emotional service to celebrate her life.

Close family friend Sarah Burns said on the gofundme page: “She was an amazing daughter, great sister, a good friend, a hardworking and dedicated colleague, and a sensitive soul who has left us all too soon."

A carriage carries Shannon Canning on her final journey.

Shannon's mum Jo, via a post on the Lancaster Past and Present page on Facebook, thanked everyone in the group for all the support whilst the search took place.

She also thanked everyone who donated to the gofundme page which raised more than £7,600 to give Shannon a beautiful send-off.

Other thanks went to florist Shell Moss, Nigel from Pizza Time for donating pizzas for the wake, Luke Browning from the York Hotel and family for catering last minute with a huge buffet, The Inn Collection Group, The Borough, The Pendle Witch, Hogarth's Gin Palace and The Tipple Bar, The Sultan Experience, The Melting Pot Collective, Downyfield Carriages, Alex Willis Funeral Home, Micky Balshaw, Lancaster Constabulary and everyone in Lancaster.

Shannon Canning.

A special service for Shannon Canning.

Floral tributes for Shannon Canning.