Tory councillor loses city council seat after failing to attend a meeting for six months

The absence of Coun David Whitworth, a Conservative representative for Ellel ward since the 2019 elections, has led to plans for a by-election to be called to fill the vacancy.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that Section 85 of the Local Government Act 1972 which states that a member of a local authority loses office if they do not attend a meeting at least once in any six-month period applies in this case.

“The vacancy is advertised at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/voting-and-elections/vacancies

Coun David Whitworth.

“If/when it is called the Returning Officer will publish a notice regarding nominations and date for any possible by-election.”

Any notice about nominations and a by-election will be posted on the city council website on the above link.