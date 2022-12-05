The wbsite provides users with information on restaurants, including visitors' reviews, menus and photos.

Nigel Hodgson said: "I think we have done really well to receive this new award, considering there are nearly 900 takeaway outlets in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves on buying the finest raw materials and complimenting this with great customer service.

Nigel Hodgson.

"To be crowned the best in Lancaster is such an honour and one that we are very proud to have received.

"We are truly proud of our fabulous team that work for us, as they really do work hard to ensure our customers get served great fish and chips time after time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are approaching our 25th anniversary and to keep receiving such great awards and honours feels great as we are as passionate today about our beloved family business as we were 25 years ago."